Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $4.23 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 2.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $185.35. 379,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

