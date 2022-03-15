Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,992,000 after acquiring an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

