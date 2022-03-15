Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARGTF. lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.44.

ARGTF opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

