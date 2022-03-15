Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $10,795,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,151 shares of company stock worth $10,371,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

