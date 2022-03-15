Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $102.64 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

