Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.57 ($5.70).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.93. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

