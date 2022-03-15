Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 9,403 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $40.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

