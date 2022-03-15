ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.92

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and traded as low as $32.53. ATCO shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 3,497 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

