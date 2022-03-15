Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ATER opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

