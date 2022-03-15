Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $861.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 779,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.