Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 626,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,229. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

