aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

