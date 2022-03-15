aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.
About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
