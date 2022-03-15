Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk stock opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.77. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

