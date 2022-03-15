Autolus Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 496,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.