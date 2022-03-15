Autolus Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 496,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

