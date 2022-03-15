Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 598,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the third quarter worth $67,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

AVCO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.65. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

