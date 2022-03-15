AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.
In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
