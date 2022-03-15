AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AvePoint by 2,244.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

