Azuki Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 51.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Azuki has a market cap of $260,354.07 and $16,174.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

