AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 114,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,590. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AZZ by 26.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

