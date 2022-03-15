B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

