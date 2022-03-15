B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
