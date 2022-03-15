B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$5.70. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 4,199,709 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

