Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Purchases 20,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE BW opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.