Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Purchases 20,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BW opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,571,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 875,998 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,802,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

