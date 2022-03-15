Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

