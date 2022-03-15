Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.