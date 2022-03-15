Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,400 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 4,951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.5 days.

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.