Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

