Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Fortis worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 327,978 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

