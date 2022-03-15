Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Independence Realty Trust worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

