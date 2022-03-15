Banta Asset Management LP Sells 38,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 342,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,348 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,208,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 124,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62.

