Barclays Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $22.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.