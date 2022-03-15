Barclays Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €137.57 ($151.18).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP traded up €1.60 ($1.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €101.18 ($111.19). 2,563,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.42.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.