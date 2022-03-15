Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 531 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($21,576.12).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

