Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,294 ($16.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,307.16. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

