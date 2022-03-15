Barclays Trims Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Target Price to €11.70

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €11.70 ($12.86) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.38) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $10.11 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

