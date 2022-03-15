Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.