BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.23% of BayCom worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BCML opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

