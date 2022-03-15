Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

