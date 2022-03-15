Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Given a C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
TSE BYL opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Baylin Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.
