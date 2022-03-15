BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $32.57 Average PT from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 93,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

