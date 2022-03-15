Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Benefitfocus reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BNFT opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.