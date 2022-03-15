Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BENE opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

