Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price target on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,608 ($46.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,860 ($50.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,102.30. The stock has a market cap of £16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.