BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $42.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $165.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $165.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.73 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

