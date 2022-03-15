Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $195.97. 18,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.68. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

