Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bioventus by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $952.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

