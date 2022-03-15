Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $112.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.24 or 0.00192409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,101.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00727951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,005,039 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.