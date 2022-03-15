BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.
NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 332,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,055. The stock has a market cap of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of -155.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
