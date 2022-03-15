BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 378,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

