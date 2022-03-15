BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.45).
BTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
