BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.45).

BTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

