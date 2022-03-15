BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.